Red Bull F1 Team To Race With Amazing Honda Tribute Livery In Japan Before Jumping Ship To Ford

The RA272's striking livery was a product of its time. Sponsored liveries were banned from international competition until 1967, and F1 entries were required to compete with their car in specified national colors. As a Japanese team, Honda's car was obligated to be painted white with a red circle, mimicking the Japanese flag. The pearl white used on the RA272 is still offered by Honda on its modern models as Championship White.

Oracle Red Bull Racing / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull's translation of the RA272 livery features a similar shade of white, differing only for weight reasons. The red sun remains at the front of the car, used as a number plate for Max Verstappen's No. 1 and Tsunoda's No. 22. The traditional red-and-yellow Red Bull logo is now metallic red on the engine cover. The modern Honda wordmark has also been swapped for the sans-serif wordmark used on the 1960s F1 car. The nosecone also features two small but meaningful additions: an era-accurate Honda logo and a decal commemorating the RA272's win.

While both Red Bull and Honda are gracious in what their partnership was able to achieve, it's ending for a reason. The power unit deal reached a breaking point by 2020 over the team's lack of competitiveness. The narrative was flipped on its head after Verstappen won the championship in 2021, but it was too late to salvage the alliance long-term. Red Bull bought the engine's IP and rebranded it as a Red Bull Powertrains product ahead of the 2022 season. Red Bull will produce its 2026 power unit in-house with Ford support, while Honda will supply Aston Martin.