These Diesel Engines Have Terrible Reputations For Reliability

It's no secret that diesel engines are some of the most reliable out there, with countless examples of reliable old diesel engines that just won't quit. Exceptional examples include the units that motivate old Toyota and Cummins-powered Dodge and Ram trucks, which have been able to exceed 500,000 miles or even eclipse the mythical million-mile marker. Such powerplants drive home the point that diesel is a wise choice for anyone looking to rack up the miles.

Examples like these helped build diesel's impressive reputation for reliability and durability. However, shoppers shouldn't just buy any old diesel and assume it's capable of such feats, as, unfortunately, there are a great deal of engines out there that buck diesel's reliability trend. This article highlights some of them, including BMW's troublesome N47 engine, Ford's plagued Power Stroke, and even an unreliable Cummins.

When singling out these engines, we looked at what professionals in the diesel industry had to say and kept an eye out for common weak points that repeatedly send cars and trucks into early graves. That's not to say that these diesel-powered machines can't be capable of big miles, as preventative maintenance and sensible upgrades can make a huge difference. Rather, these engines typically aren't up to the task in their standard guise. These are five diesel engines with some of the worst reputations for reliability.