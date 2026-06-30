Why Depreciation Takes Such A Toll On Used Range Rovers

Luxury cars don't come cheap; they never did, and chances are they never will. However, for those of us who still want to treat ourselves to a premium vehicle, going the used route is often the way to do it. You'd think that a luxury car that loses a ton of value is exactly what you want — and in some cases, you'd be right.

However, rapid depreciation typically means people aren't willing to pay big money for a vehicle, and that unwillingness always raises red flags. Range Rovers are a perfect example of this logic and have been among the cars that lost the most value on the used market. They are extremely expensive from new, but after just five years on the road, CarEdge estimates they lose 74% of their value.

Therefore, if you bought a high-spec long-wheelbase SV Range Rover Autobiography for around $200,000 in 2020, by 2025, you would have lost close to $150,000 — roughly $80 every single day after purchase. That is a staggering number by any measure. The question is why. Plenty of luxury SUVs depreciate, but few do it at this rate.

The answer lies in a combination of reliability concerns, sky-high ownership costs, theft risks, and a used market that has learned, through experience, to price in the risk of buying one. Here's what's driving that depreciation curve — and whether a used Range Rover is actually the bargain it appears to be on paper.