What Happens When Your Engine's Crankshaft And Camshaft Sensors Go Bad?

To fully grasp the magnitude of what could happen when an engine's crankshaft and camshaft sensors go haywire, we need to summarize the roles of those sensors during the motor's operation. The crankshaft position sensor measures the crankshaft's position (duh) by detecting its rotational speed or revolutions per minute (rpm). The ECU interprets data from the crankshaft sensor to detect misfires and optimize ignition timing and fuel injection.

On the other hand, the ECU gathers data from the camshaft position sensor to monitor the ignition timing, injector pulse, the opening and closing of the intake and exhaust valves, and whether the pistons are upward or downward in their respective cylinders. Moreover, the camshaft sensor monitors the valve timing in some engines with variable valve timing. All in, the crankshaft and camshaft sensors enable the engine's ECU to know which pistons are at top dead center, what valve timing is appropriate, and how much air and fuel to give each piston to facilitate an efficient yet potent combustion.

With that said, bad things could happen if either sensor goes bad. Misfires, poor acceleration, rough idling, and stalling are common when a camshaft sensor goes wonky. Meanwhile, a faulty crankshaft sensor could cause hard starting, random stalling at idle or when driving, poor fuel economy, and performance issues. Moreover, defective sensors can damage other engine parts if left ignored. In short, faulty sensors are bad news, and an illuminated check engine light will usually accompany the symptoms to fan the flames of an already stressful ordeal.