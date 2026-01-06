Tesla Waited Too Long To Trademark The Name 'Cybercab,' Now It Joins 'Robotaxi' As A No-Go

Electrek said the two main hurdles blocking Tesla from owning the name "Cybercab" are a likelihood of confusion with an existing registration, and a pending priority application. As it turns out, Musk unveiled the Cybercab at the robotaxi event on Oct. 10, 2024, but didn't file a trademark application for the name until November of that year, and in the interim, a company called Unibev filed an application for the name "Cybercab" in the vehicle category on Oct. 28, 2024. Unibev's application takes precedence over Tesla's since it was filed first.

Unibev is a French beverage company that primarily sells hard seltzers, which is why it appears to be a squatter situation. It also has three trademarks for "Teslaquila," which is a name that Tesla tried to use when it first launched its branded tequila, so I respect its hustle in giving Elon a headache. Tesla's biggest misstep in filing the "Cybercab" trademark application was that it announced the name before filing the paperwork. Better luck next time, Elon.