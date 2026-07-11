How Rock's Most Volatile Drummer Showed Everyone Range Rovers Are Fantastic Off-Roaders

Sensational English drummer Peter Edward "Ginger" Baker, of supergroup Cream fame, was known for his psychedelic styling, aggressive mannerisms, and African-influenced percussive timing. The band burned hot and fast, making four iconic albums in under three years before breaking up in 1968. After bouncing around in a few other bands, including Blind Faith, Baker decided to follow his passions and open a recording studio in Nigeria.

Always determined to take the most interesting path forward, Baker decided to drive to Lagos in his Range Rover, plotting a route from London through Algeria, Niger, and Nigeria across the Sahara desert. This little road trip, documented on film, predates the Paris-Dakar Rally by eight years.

If you have a spare hour to kill, this documentary is an incredible look at music, international travel, and off-roading culture in the early 1970s. While you might be able to manage the trip with modern infrastructure and capable vehicles today without too much fuss, traversing that 4,300-mile trip in 1971 was beyond the pale. It took someone completely bonkers to achieve, like Baker. The documentary largely covers the new friends Baker met along the way, the music he makes, and the studio he set up, while devolving into stringy soliloquies set to jaunty music about life and nature.

The Range Rover was still a new vehicle in 1971, having only been launched the year prior. It barely makes its presence known in the drummer's documentary, but that's what built the Range Rover lore. Because Baker and company needed to do hardly any work on the truck, save mending a few flat tires, it earned a reputation as the type of vehicle that conquers the African terrain. Baker's Bahama Gold example is among the first in a long line of legendary Rovers.