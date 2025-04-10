Ewan McGregor And Charley Boorman Take Another Moto Road Trip In Long Way Home

Unlike the last three series, "Long Way Home" seems to lack a bike sponsor. Rather than a pair of brand-new BMWs or Harleys, McGregor and Boorman are on vintage bikes — a Moto Guzzi for the former, and a BMW for the latter. McGregor has been talked about his love for Guzzi since "Long Way Down," which included a trip to the company's headquarters, but it seems BMW has fully won Boorman over from his KTM roots. At least his Beemer is orange.

Most of the crew seems to be returning from the rest of the "Long Way" series. McGregor and Boorman are back on the bikes, and David Alexanian and Russ Malkin are back in the support trucks. A suspicious omission from the trailer, though, is camera operator Claudio von Planta — a series mainstay since he finally passed his motorcycle licensing test back in "Long Way Round." Von Planta was also omitted from the trailer for "Long Way Up" despite his participation in that project, so it's entirely possible he'll be back for the new installment. His visual style is as much a part of the "Long Way" identity as anything else, so I'll keep my fingers crossed that he's back for this one.

"Long Way Home" premieres on Apple TV+ on May 9, and I for one will be watching every episode as soon as it airs. I'm a former BMWGS owner, it's mandatory for me — and I'd love the series even if it wasn't. "Long Way" will always have a place in my heart, and I'm glad to see more of it.