Regular And Extended Cabs Have Nearly Disappeared, But You Can Still Get Them On These Pickup Trucks

With all apologies to the extended Mercedes-Benz family — which claims to have invented both the car and the truck — we're not going to rehash the ultimate origins of self-propelled vehicles today. But we're on firmer ground talking about the first modern mass-produced truck and the person who came up with the term "pickup." In both cases, it was none other than Henry Ford.

He introduced the Model TT in 1917, and while this was primarily meant as a heavy-duty commercial truck, with a one-ton payload, it was also just a start. Ford brought out the light-duty Model T Runabout, complete with what he called a "pickup body," in 1925.

Rear doors weren't added to a truck cab until the late 1950s, and International Harvester gets the credit here. IH debuted the first truck with a back door in 1957 — although the total door count then was only three. The driver-side back-seat passenger didn't have one. Nonetheless, the Travellette could fit six people, and International would finally welcome a second full front door to create the modern crew cab in 1961. Note that this is different from extended- and double-cab trucks, which slot between regular- and crew-cab setups with more room behind the front row than the former, but less than the latter.

As more shoppers began choosing pickups for family vehicles over time, there was a definite shift in preferences. While tracking down solid recent figures isn't easy, crew cab models accounted for more than 80% of all pickups sold in model-year 2020. Nowadays if you don't want a crew cab, your choices are the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ford F Series, Nissan Frontier, Ram trucks, and the Toyota Tundra/Tacoma.