Toyota Tacoma Vs. Nissan Frontier: Which Truck Offers More At Their Price Point?

For most truck buyers, the evaluation begins under the hood. And when it comes to power, these pickups take two entirely different paths. Nissan went the good old "no replacement for displacement" route, while Toyota went all in on downsizing and hybridization.

The only engine offered in the Frontier is a 3.8-liter V6. It produces 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, making it among the most powerful in the segment. The V6 is paired exclusively to a nine-speed auto and reaches 60 in 7.5 seconds according to MotorTrend. The V6-equipped Frontier with rear-wheel drive is EPA rated at 21 mpg combined and starts at $33,895. Meanwhile, the Tacoma comes with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 228 hp in the entry-level $34,190 SR trim.

From the SR5 onward, the Tacoma comes with a higher-output engine offering 278 hp and a meaty 317 lb-ft, which MotorTrend says brought the 2026 Tacoma to 60 in an equal 7.5 seconds. The Tacoma's turbo-four is more economical than the Frontier's V6 with a 23-mpg combined EPA rating (2WD model). The Tacoma can be equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, but a six-speed manual with 270 hp is also available.

Still, the showstopper in the Tacoma lineup is the i-Force Max hybrid. Thanks to the added electric motor between the 2.4-liter turbo-four and eight-speed auto, the hybrid power train produces 326 hp and an astonishing 465 lb-ft, blowing away every truck in its segment. It comes with standard four-wheel drive and has a higher 23-mpg combined figure than the regular 4WD Tacoma (21 mpg), but it starts at a whopping $48,980 for the TRD Sport trim.