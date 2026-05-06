The First-Ever Crew Cab Truck Wasn't Made By Ford Or Chevy

No, it wasn't a Dodge, either. It was actually an International Harvester — a brand whose legacy still lives on in the form of Volkswagen-owned Scout Motors, which is set to release its first electrified Traveler SUV in 2028. As for that first International Harvester crew cab, it launched in 1957 as the Travelette, although it wasn't quite a traditional setup. The '57 models did have two rows of seating for up to six people, allowing the truck to carry a full job crew in the cabin and save the bed for work-related cargo. Still, it only had three doors –one for the driver and two for the crew — before a four-door crew-cab version arrived in 1961, which was still a few years before any of the traditional Big Three got in on the action.

The original Travelettes was also available with other new-for-their-time features, including a smooth-sided bed instead of a traditional stepside configuration with exposed rear fenders. This may not seem like a big deal now, but the differences between stepside vs. fleetside truck beds led to a major shift in pickup design and functionality. The stepside setup generally mounts the bed between the wheels, making it narrower than if the side walls extended the full width of the truck.

Innovations like these didn't do much for the Travelette's sales numbers, however. The truck was built on International Harvester's A-120 4x4 platform, and while the company allegedly only produced 8,873 trucks with that chassis for 1957, only 17 are believed to have been Travelettes.