Here's How Much The Gap Between U.S. Income And Car Prices Has Increased In 55 Years

The average price of a new car in 1970 was $3,543. Don't get super excited. Thanks to inflation, that really means $31,411.13 (those 13 cents are very important). But compare that to 2025, when the average price passed $50,000 for the first time. Or last week when it ballooned to $51,974 — yet the market is still pretty robust – and you see a real difference in how far your money isn't stretching. Because that 1970 number, compared in inflation-adjusted dollars, is a massive 65.5% increase in the price of a new car.

Just for fun – and we use the term fun in a sadist way — if you track the median household income over the past 55 years, and the average new-car price, too, you get some interesting stats that you cannot blame solely on, say, wokeness — though you can possibly blame it on trucks.

One way to figure the atrophy of your new-car buying muscle is just to look at the percentage of annual income it took to buy a new car 50 years ago. In 1975, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household brought in $11,800. Adjusted for inflation, that's around $75,901.18.

But keeping it apples to apples, the average new-car price was $4,961 in 1975. That's 42% of that $11,800 annual income. But today's average new car sticker of $51,974 takes 62% of an annual household salary to buy that new vehicle. To be fair, we're using the Census Bureau's latest, 2024 median household number of $83,730, but even if it's a little higher in 2026, no way it's making up that 20% difference. Still, car price growth hasn't been linear, as the actual numbers show a more complicated rearview mirror perspective.