At $23,980, Would You Blast From The Past In This Amazing 1985 Chrysler LeBaron?

Based on the pictures in the ad, today's Nice Price or No Dice LeBaron looks almost brand new, wears fake wood on its sides, and sports a wonderfully '80s digital dash. A convertible top and a turbo engine offer even more to like, but will its price tag leave us wanting?

Something strange happened this last summer in my neck of the woods. The massive garden spiders, which during the relative cool of the night would spin macabre tree-spanning webs, seemingly found greener pastures. This year, I didn't see a single one. They were conspicuous in their absence, as in past summers, I would invariably run face-first into one of those webs on an early weekend morning jog. This year? Not so much.

The 1997 Alfa Romeo Spider that came our way yesterday was also something one doesn't see every day. A private import of a model never officially sold here, that handsome drop top came with a $15,000 asking price. Unfortunately for its seller, that proved about as popular as an impromptu arachnid encounter, as you all sent it scrambling in a 60% 'No Dice' loss.