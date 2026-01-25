How Realistic Is The 20/4/10 Rule For Buying A New Car In 2026?

Let's explain the rationale behind the 20/4/10 maxim. The typical new car depreciates about 20% in its first year and roughly 40% after three years, per CarEdge. Sure, some vehicles do better or worse, but we're talking averages. A 20% down payment helps prevent a buyer from being upside down on the car (where the loan balance exceeds the vehicle's value). By the end of 2025, almost 30% of trade-ins on new cars involved negative equity, with the underwater amount averaging $7,214, a record high according to Edmunds. Rolling over negative equity from a previous car loan just keeps the cycle going, leading to higher monthly payments and an increased risk of becoming upside down again.

At the same time, a four-year loan is all about keeping the interest a borrower pays to a minimum. In 2025, the average new car loan was around $42,300 (via Bankrate). At a 6.5% interest rate, financing this amount for four years results in a monthly payment of $1,003 and a total interest cost of over $5,850, according to KBB. A six-year loan drops the monthly payment to $711, a 29% decrease. However, the financing cost increases to $8,896. In this situation, the borrower pays an additional $3,046 in exchange for lower monthly payments. Still, seven-year loans are becoming normal.

Keeping total car-related expenses in check (a maximum of 10% of gross pay) ensures there's money left over for housing, food, and other essentials. Turning to AAA-supplied averages, that means total annual on-the-road costs of $5,747 for insurance ($1,694), fuel ($1,752), registration and taxes ($813), and maintenance, repairs, and tires ($1,488). Adding these expenses and the yearly sum of the monthly payments on a four-year loan ($1,003 multiplied by 12) brings the total to $17,783 per year.