Why Do Some Modern Engines Really Need Premium Gas?

Compared to older days, gas prices haven't exactly been kind over the last few years, and with continued instability around the oil-producing parts of the world, it may not get much better anytime soon. Given how expensive the stuff has already gotten, premium gas in particular seems like a major purchase every time you go to the pump. Do you really need it? Could you just skip it and go for the cheap (well, comparatively) fuel?

As usual, it depends. Every car will list what octane it requires, either on the filler cap or in the owner's manual. If yours only needs 87 octane, going for premium grades won't help you any. In fact, even if higher grades are recommended (we're not talking required here), you'll probably be fine with the less expensive stuff. Furthermore, you can usually skip the lesser-used mid-grade gasoline – that is, unless you live in a high-altitude state like Colorado and mid-grade is your 87 octane.

But what about the cars that do claim you are required to shell out for higher octanes? Is that really necessary? Unfortunately for your wallet, the answer is yes. The entire point of high-octane gas is that it reduces knocking, which otherwise might seriously damage the engine.