I'm Finally Able To Get A Real Enthusiast Car! What Should I Buy?

Jon is from Pennsylvania and has been into cars since he was younger, but never really had the opportunity to buy an actual "enthusiast car" until now. With a budget of up to $30,000 he wants something that won't depreciate hard and is reasonably reliable. What car should he buy?

Here is the scenario.

I have been a car nut since I was a kid, but have never owned what I would call a proper enthusiast car. I am now married with three kids and am in the market for a sporty daily driver. I am having trouble focusing in on the right car. I am a financial advisor, so would need something somewhat adult-looking. I already have a family car, so am looking for a sedan, wagon or coupe. I would need a rear seat, but it does not need to be roomy. Something fun, sporty that can be enjoyed daily is a top priority. I would like it to be average or better reliability. My price range would be $20K – $30K, but I am more concerned with depreciation. Nothing that depreciates like a falling piano. Bonus points for a manual! This car would not be driven more than 8000 miles a year, so gas mileage is not a concern.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $30,000

Location: Pennsylvania

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Fun, good resale, rear seats

Doesn't want: A roadster