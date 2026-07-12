These 7 SUVs Have Engines From Proper Muscle Cars

There are things family SUVs need to do well and others that aren't as important. One might say they should have a smooth, fuel-efficient engine, a relaxing and quiet driver/passenger experience, and the sole purpose of safely transporting two or three rows of your closest friends or family. But in America, we have desires that can override even the hardest-headed car planners. We sometimes like to take well-thought-out concepts and bastardize them at their very core, creating oxymoronic vehicles that are, frankly, cool as hell.

So instead of putting our most refined motors in our top-trimmed SUVs, we look around at the rest of our lineups and pick the rowdiest engines from our most diabolical muscle cars. It's a formula born from stories of the GMC Typhoon outrunning sports cars and the Lamborghini LM002's outrageous V12; however, instead of toiling around with six- or 12-cylinder power plants, it's the high-output V8 that drives the soul of this subcategory.

To stay true to our headline, though, we made some concessions in choosing these SUVs. Germany and Britain, for example, make impressive performance SUVs, some even with V8s; but this idea hinges on engines with origins that can be directly traced back to pure muscle cars. Additionally, we've done our best to avoid repeating models with older versions of the same engine family, so as not to overcrowd this piece with too many Jeep Grand Cherokees, for instance.