We Were Meant To Get A Saab Hot Hatch, Instead They Gave Us A Rebadged Subaru

This sick and twisted earth has been spinning on in space for ten long years without the once mighty Saab Automobile AB. The Swedish automaker is, to this day, among the pantheon of all-time great enthusiast brands. You don't necessarily have to be a Saab enthusiast to buy a Saab, but owning it for a while will make you a Saab enthusiast. There's just something about the brand that inspires Trollhättan zealotry.

General Motors purchased half of Saab in 1989, and took an option to purchase the other 50% at the turn of the millennium. With an influx of GM cash in the early 2000s, Saab was looking to return to its roots with a compact hatchback, an upscale small car to compete with BMW's 1-series and Audi's A3. Amazingly, even when the brand was completely owned by General Motors, it was still proudly waving its freak car brand flag, and the fans followed even if sales didn't. Saab floated the idea of a 9-1 to General Motors, and that got the ball rolling.

GM had also purchased a 20% stake in Fuji Heavy Industries, the parent company of Subaru, another oddball automaker with an ardent fanbase. Big GM sat the two little weirdos in a room and told them to get along. Saab envisioned a grand plan of developing its own car using Subaru's Impreza platform. The plan was to take advantage of Subaru's turbocharged boxer four-cylinder engines and the WRX model's sporty chassis tuning, but with signature Saab design cues like the wraparound windshield, clamshell hood, and signature "hockey stick" c-pillar treatment. That bold vision of a new Saab hatch was picked clean by General Motors bean counters. What's the point in doing expensive brand value plays when you can cheap out and do the bare minimum instead?