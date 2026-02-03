Tesla Adds Decontented Model Y AWD Trim, Drops 'Standard' Name From Lineup

There's nothing Tesla loves more than shuffling around its trim levels like deckchairs on the Titanic. Just four months after adding the bargain-basement (in features only) Model Y Standard to its lineup, Tesla is dropping the "Standard" name and adding an all-wheel-drive variant of the deeply decontented vehicle that'll sit above the base-level rear-drive model. It's also changed up the naming of the Model 3, getting rid of the "Standard" moniker, but has yet to add an All-Wheel Drive variant. The base is now called the "Rear-Wheel Drive" and starts at the same $38,630 as before.

Anyway, the base Model Y starts at the same $41,630, including destination, that it started at when the Standard was introduced, but it's now simply called the Rear-Wheel Drive. Above that is the newly introduced Model Y All-Wheel Drive, which starts at $43,630. For that, you get a 0-60 of 4.6 seconds (which is the same as the Premium AWD), 294 EPA-estimated miles of range and all of the other crappy treatments the Model Y standard got, which I've kindly listed for you here. The big highlights are a smaller 69.5-kWh battery with slower charging speeds (it can only add 152 miles in 15 minutes, according to Tesla), crappier wheels and lights, no panoramic glass roof and less tech inside.

From there, you can bump up to the Premium Rear-Wheel Drive at $46,630 (exactly $5,000 more than the base RWD) and the Premium All-Wheel Drive at $50,630 (exactly $5,000 more than the base AWD), and those continue on with the same Tesla Model Y features you know and love (if you're weird. Of course, above that is the big-dog Model Y Performance at $59,130, which gives you a 3.3-second 0-60 time and a 155 mph top speed. You don't need that car.