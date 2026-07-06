Firework Hits Delta Flight As It's Landing Because That's How America Celebrates The 4th Of July

A mortar round reportedly hit a Delta Air Lines flight during landing at Chicago Midway International Airport over the weekend. The good news is, there are no fatalities to report because it was "just" a 4th of July firework, not a weapon of war, NBC Chicago reports. The pilots were also able to land the plane without any issues, but the Federal Aviation Administration still plans to investigate the incident. You know, because you really aren't supposed to shoot fireworks at airplanes. The FAA really doesn't like it when you do that.

That doesn't mean it wasn't a scary situation for the passengers, though. The firework hit the Airbus A319 during its descent at about 8:30 pm local time, when it was only about 200 feet in the air. Apparently, the sound of the impact was audible inside the cabin. That close to the ground, the only thing the pilots could really do was finish their landing and hope whatever they hit hadn't caused too much damage. Based on their communications with air traffic control, they were pretty sure it was a firework from the start, and they didn't necessarily need to panic.

"Tower, we just had a firework hit our plane, Delta 1076. We're continuing," one of the pilots said in the released recording. "We just heard a bang on the plane, so we'll have to look at it when we get to the gate. We're just hoping it was just a mortar that went off underneath, but definitely felt a big bang."