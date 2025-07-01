July 4th Is One Of The Deadliest Days Of The Year, And Drunk Driving Is A Major Reason Why

It's almost Fourth of July weekend, which means parties, celebratory fireworks and disappointing burgers served by dads who don't actually know what they're doing on the grill. But hey, that's nothing a nice, thick slice of unmelted cheddar cheese can't make worse. Unfortunately, I may not be able to convince everyone to serve something better than overcooked baseball-shaped burgers, but hopefully, I can at least convince you to be extra careful on the road this week and come up with a plan to avoid drunk or even tipsy driving on one of the deadliest weekends of the year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 617 people died in car crashes during the 2023 Fourth of July holiday period, with 38% of those attributed to drunk driving crashes. That's 233 deaths related to drunk driving. Between 2019 and 2023, we saw 2,653 road deaths related to Fourth of July celebrations, with an identical 38% of crashes caused by drunk drivers. Young people between the ages of 21 and 34 were more likely to drive drunk, accounting for 48% of drunk drivers in deadly crashes.

It would be great if "drinking and driving could kill you or someone else" were enough to convince people to stay sober while they're on the road, but unfortunately, it isn't. So it's also worth reminding everyone that the cops also know people love to drink and drive over the holiday weekend, and will likely be out in force over the next week, specifically looking for drunk drivers. If the risk of killing yourself or others isn't enough to keep you from driving while intoxicated, maybe the threat of being arrested and charged with a DUI that could easily cost you more than $10,000 will.