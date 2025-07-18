Delta Plans To Put AI In Charge Of Ticket Pricing, Which Should Probably Be Illegal

At least on paper, companies aren't supposed to discriminate against their customers, but Delta Airlines just announced plans to do exactly that. In yet another attempt to boost profits, Delta's president Glen Hauenstein told investors the airline will use AI to dictate ticket prices for at least 20% of all flights by the end of the year. Eventually, the goal is to get rid of static pricing completely, Fortune reports.

It will reportedly take several years for Delta to get rid of set pricing, but so far, Hauenstein claimed early results "show amazingly favorable unit revenues." And Delta isn't the only airline looking to boost profits by using software to squeeze as many dollars as possible out of its customers. The company it's partnered with, Fetcherr, also reportedly works with Azul, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, and VivaAerobus, but Delta is arguably the first to talk as openly as it has about its plans to charge you more if it thinks you might be willing to pay more.

When Fortune contacted Delta for a comment, a spokesperson for the airline said it "has zero tolerance for discrimination. Our fares are publicly filed and based solely on trip-related factors like advance purchase and cabin class, and we maintain strict safeguards to ensure compliance with federal law." That said, they didn't respond when asked "what those safeguards were, whether they are human or automated, or where the 3% of fares that are currently set via Fetcherr are publicly filed."

But while Delta may not specifically discriminate on the basis of race or gender, that doesn't mean you won't see different prices based on your zip code or other factors that may end up having a disparate impact on protected groups. And since it's all done with software, don't expect independent watchdog groups to have an easy time checking to see what differences there are in the prices Delta charges different types of people.