FAA Announces AI Models To Fix Its Safety And Congestion Issues

As part of a much broader push to modernize America's aging air traffic systems, the FAA has announced several new AI tools over the last week that will address ongoing problems with flight safety and congestion. This comes just two months after Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy modified his budget request to Congress to emphasize AI. While there are several different models made by several different companies here, the main throughline is that they will be synthesizing data that the FAA keeps in distinct databases. That ought to allow for analysis that just can't be done quickly or efficiently right now, leading to fewer airport collisions and late flights.

One AI model is called Foundry, made by defense contractor Palantir. By looking at data that is currently "scattered across the federal government and other sources," it will look for identifiable patterns in airport safety issues, per Politico. In other words, it will suss out specific actions or locations that cause more problems than normal, which the FAA can then turn into new guidance, investments, or upgrades. The AI's conclusions will be reviewed by actual living humans, so we shouldn't be implementing any hallucinations if all goes well. The first year of development is estimated to cost $4 million.

Just to make it clear, Foundry will be looking for repeatable behaviors or hotspots that increase statistical risk; it is absolutely not Minority Report, predicting individual instances. The March collision between Air Canada Express Flight 8646 and a fire truck, for example, is not something Foundry could have foreseen. At the end of the day, people in the air traffic control towers and the vehicles have to be making the right calls in the moment. No AI can help you with that.