More States Are Pushing For Speed Limiting Devices To Be Fitted In Frequent Offenders' Cars

It's important to remember, even as driving enthusiasts, that speeding kills. In fact, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 29% of all crash fatalities in 2025 involved speeding, or almost 12,000 deaths. So even though we make like speed, it's important to make sure that speeding laws are obeyed. We previously covered the news that IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winners must have anti-speeding tech by next year, and that Arizona is considering speed-limiting devices for severe speeding offenses, but now Illinois might be the next state to consider such devices for chronic speeders, as soon as 2028.

According to NBC Chicago, "The program would require drivers who had committed two qualifying speeding or reckless driving offenses within a 12-month period to install a speed-limiting device in their vehicles, which would prevent them from exceeding the speed limit." The new law is called Illinois House Bill 4948, and it is currently being debated in the Senate committee, so it's not law just yet.