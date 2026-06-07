Never Change, Infamous Car-Launching Speed Bumps In Fresno, Never Change

There's too much going on these days to keep track of everything, and if you're me, much of anything. But perhaps you remember this post from 2022 about a couple of speed bumps in Fresno, California, that drivers refuse to slow down for, with hilarious results. Or maybe you remember our follow-up that included even more videos. Well, CarScoops just wrote about them again, because the infamous speed humps are still there, drivers keep crashing, and the Speed Bump Olympics channel recently posted its 100th video. Good. I hope the Fresno speed bumps never change.

It's been four years. Four years since Speed Bump Olympics posted its first video showing the consequences of negligent drivers speeding down their street. The speed humps don't move. They don't jump out to surprise anyone. They're clearly marked, and the street seems to be pretty well lit. They've been there this whole time, and somehow, the reckless speeders still haven't learned to pay attention, slow down, or even pick a different street that lacks any form of traffic-calming measures. Why should the city reward those people's dangerous driving habits by removing one or both of the speed humps?

It's a similar story with bike lanes. If bad drivers keep damaging their cars because they're bad drivers, that's not the safety infrastructure's fault. When you strap yourself behind the wheel of a 5,000-pound metal box on wheels, it's your responsibility to pay attention and know where your car is in the lane. Road signs aren't just fun pops of color that help make your drive less boring. The words printed on them mean things, and if you actually read those words, you'll always know where to slow down and why.