How Do Traffic Engineers Decide Speed Limits?

There are hundreds of millions of motor vehicles on U.S. roads, and tens of millions of people sharing them as drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders, and electric scooter users. It falls on traffic engineers to decide what speeds are appropriate for vehicles to negotiate a given roadway. This can be a really complicated job that sits at the intersection of science, civil service, and policy.

States determine their own speed limits, of which there are two types. Statutory speed limits are uniform and typically apply to common roads throughout a given jurisdiction. For example, Oregon limits vehicles in residential areas to 25 mph, and passenger vehicles are limited to 65 mph on interstates. Speed zones – which have come under recent scrutiny – are where statutory speeds merge with context, making a lower or higher speed limit more appropriate based on engineering studies.

Traffic engineers usually use one of three methods to decide speed limits: Engineering, Expert System, and Safe System approaches. Optimization is a fourth approach that's not widely used on its own, but it adds context for community concerns like air pollution or noise. The Engineering and Expert System approaches are most widely used in North America, and they both rely on the observed 85th percentile speed, which focuses on how fast 85% of drivers actually go when traffic is flowing smoothly.