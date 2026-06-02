BMW M2 xDrive Adds All-Wheel-Drive, Subtracts 0-60 Times, Hurts Keyboard Warriors

The BMW M2 has always been the German automaker's smallest and most enthusiast-oriented offering. Since its introduction for the 2016 model year, it has only ever been offered with rear-wheel drive. Today, that all changes with the introduction of the first M2 xDrive. That's right, folks. All-wheel-drive has come for the M2. You shouldn't be shocked. We warned you this was happening back in February. Before any of you keyboard warriors get yourself into too much of a tizzy, please take a quick breath. I want you to know it's just an option. Rear-wheel drive is still standard. Okay? Relax.

Anyway, now that the folks who weren't going to buy a new M2 in the first place are gone, we can talk about how the new M2 xDrive is actually pretty damn neat. It still has the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder motor found in the standard M2, pumping out an identical 473 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. That power is then routed through a standard eight-speed M-tuned automatic transmission (sadly, there's no manual option in the xDrive), electronic limited-slip differential to all four wheels. The combination gives it a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds, according to BMW — 0.3 seconds quicker than the RWD car, despite the 121 pounds the AWD system brings with it. Not too shabby.

BMW

The rest of its acceleration specs are equally not shabby. The M2 xDrive will rocket from 0-124 mph in just 12.8 seconds, which is incredibly quick for a sub-$100,000 car, and even at speed, the acceleration is brisk. The sprint from 50 to 75 mph is just 3.7 seconds. If you really keep your foot in it, the M2 xDrive will top out at 155 mph — rising to 177 if you go with the optional M Driver's Package. Those are both identical to the regular M2.