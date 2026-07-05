How To Fix A Garage Door Sensor Yourself

Whether you're heading out for your morning commute or parking your car after an afternoon of leisurely driving, finding out that your garage door has stopped working is a surefire way to ruin your day. Before you call a repair person and sink a couple hundred dollars into their service, though, take a step back and cool off. This may actually be a problem you can safely, cheaply, and easily fix yourself. If the door attempts to open or close and fails, or if the garage door's overhead light blinks at you repeatedly when you try to open the door, it's likely that you have a sensor issue on your hands. Luckily, DIYers can attempt to fix these sensor issues themselves with safety and certainty on their side – unlike some car parts.

Thankfully, fixing a sensor issue on your garage door tends to be straightforward. Most of the time, you'll just need to clean the sensors to ensure no debris is blocking the infrared signal passing between the sides of your garage door. If you're dealing with a misalignment, you might need to realign the sensor units so the photo eyes can see one another. Occasionally, on older garage door opener models, one sensor could simply be getting too much sun, which interferes with the infrared light. This can be remedied by swapping both sensors' positions, but you shouldn't run into this particular issue as often as the others. In any case, fixing the door is easy and quick, so you can stop sweating and get on with your day in peace. The following steps should be enough to get your problem sorted lickety-split.