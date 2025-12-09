Stop Greasing Your Garage Door Track: Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While remote garage door buttons may not be the feature you use most in your car, garage doors see a lot of use by people that have garages. Novice DIYers and new home owners may instinctively reach for some grease when they hear strange noises coming from their overhead garage door. The reflex is well-founded in the notion that if something is making noises that sound like grinding or screeching, it probably needs lubrication.

The problem isn't the desire to quiet the screaming coming from the garage door tracks. There really is a need to apply some lubrication. The issue is where the grease gets applied, even if the intentions of the DIYer are pure.

To the untrained eye, or ear, it can seem that the wailing sounds are coming from contact between the rollers attached to the garage door and the tracks in which they ride. Since it's a heavy-duty connection, supporting the weight of the entire garage door, people often reach for a heavy, sticky grease to help the rollers slide more smoothly.

While the application of grease to the track may muffle the sounds of agony for a bit, it won't last. In fact, it'll only cause more problems later. Garage door rollers are designed to roll along the tracks, not slide. If they're sliding, they may need to be replaced or the door is out of adjustment. Grease, and the dirt it attracts, hinders the rollers' ability to roll, creating tension within the system. Not to mention the mess it makes on the garage floor or your clothes should you brush against the track walking through the door.