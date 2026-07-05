How Aftermarket Airbag Suspension Systems Can Improve Your Truck's Towing Ability
If I asked you to picture a vehicle on airbag suspension, chances are you'd envision a street car that's been slammed or stanced to within an inch of its life, but a far more versatile and useful application of airbag suspension designs lives in the world of towing and hauling. Where more-common fixed suspension cannot be adjusted to compensate for heavy loads, pneumatic suspension systems, also known as air suspension, can be adjusted to keep the towing vehicle level when hauling heavy loads. Inflate the airbags and the suspension rises. Deflate them, and the suspension lowers.
We've probably all seen a pickup truck that's overloaded with a heavy trailer or a bed full of stuff, which causes the rear end of the truck to sag low, and the front suspension to lift up. Unsurprisingly, that setup spells danger for the driver's chances of remaining in control of their vehicle, since the front wheels, you know, the ones that do the steering, are effectively underweighted. Air suspension can lift the rear to compensate for that heavy load, leveling the vehicle and helping to stabilize it. It has the added benefit of smoothing out the ride, too — both when you're towing a heavy load and when your vehicle is unladen.
If your truck didn't come from the factory with air springs, there are plenty of aftermarket options available that are designed to be retrofitted, which can help with towing. It's vital to be aware that these aftermarket airbag suspension systems do not increase a vehicle's maximum towing or payload capacity; they just make hauling heavy loads easier, safer, and less stressful.
What airbags don't do
Adding airbags helps to keep the tow vehicle level, which better distributes the weight across both the front and the rear axle. On top of keeping your headlights properly aimed so you don't blind other drivers at night, this also helps mitigate the dangerous effects of trailer sway and makes hauling heavy loads a much smoother, more predictable, and less stressful experience. It's worth re-stating, though, that adding airbags doesn't increase your vehicle's maximum towing capacity or GVWR, though.
Every vehicle on American roads has a GVWR, gross vehicle weight rating. And for vehicles designed with towing and hauling in mind, manufacturers will list specs like maximum towing capacity as well. It's imperative that these weight limits are not exceeded, because doing so may cause damage to your vehicle or endanger other drivers. But even if you're under that weight limit for towing, your rear suspension can still sag and squat — especially if your trailer is improperly balanced.
Airbags aren't a catch-all solution. It's still important to consider tongue weight and the weight distribution of the trailer you're towing, too, but they'll certainly make your towing experience more pleasant.