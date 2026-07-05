How Aftermarket Airbag Suspension Systems Can Improve Your Truck's Towing Ability

If I asked you to picture a vehicle on airbag suspension, chances are you'd envision a street car that's been slammed or stanced to within an inch of its life, but a far more versatile and useful application of airbag suspension designs lives in the world of towing and hauling. Where more-common fixed suspension cannot be adjusted to compensate for heavy loads, pneumatic suspension systems, also known as air suspension, can be adjusted to keep the towing vehicle level when hauling heavy loads. Inflate the airbags and the suspension rises. Deflate them, and the suspension lowers.

We've probably all seen a pickup truck that's overloaded with a heavy trailer or a bed full of stuff, which causes the rear end of the truck to sag low, and the front suspension to lift up. Unsurprisingly, that setup spells danger for the driver's chances of remaining in control of their vehicle, since the front wheels, you know, the ones that do the steering, are effectively underweighted. Air suspension can lift the rear to compensate for that heavy load, leveling the vehicle and helping to stabilize it. It has the added benefit of smoothing out the ride, too — both when you're towing a heavy load and when your vehicle is unladen.

If your truck didn't come from the factory with air springs, there are plenty of aftermarket options available that are designed to be retrofitted, which can help with towing. It's vital to be aware that these aftermarket airbag suspension systems do not increase a vehicle's maximum towing or payload capacity; they just make hauling heavy loads easier, safer, and less stressful.