Is Your Trailer Too High Or Low? Here's How Level It Should Be (And How To Check)

Once the trailer is leveled via raising or lowering the tongue jack that's usually built into the front of the trailer, you'll want to measure both trailer and tow vehicle while disconnected to confirm that the hitch ball on your vehicle is at relatively the same height as the trailer tongue. If it's not, you can purchase a hitch ball mount (also called a drawbar) that lowers or raises the height of the hitch ball.

For example, consider a travel trailer coupler that's 16 inches off the ground when the trailer is level. If the trailer hitch on your brodozer-lifted pickup truck is 22 inches from the ground, a drawbar with a 6-inch drop will be required to level things out. On the other hand, perhaps you're towing with a car that's lower than typical trucks or SUVs. In that case, you may need a drawbar that raises the level of the hitch ball a few inches to match the height of the leveled trailer's coupler.

Frequently, drop hitches can be used upside down to provide rise instead, or vice-versa, though obviously the hitch ball will need to be (re)installed facing up. If you frequently tow several different trailers with varying coupler heights, it could be worth investing in an adjustable drawbar, which can be raised or lowered in increments without removing it from the vehicle. While you're in the shopping groove, also consider buying a gadget to silence the rattle created by a loose tow hitch.