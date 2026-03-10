10 Ford Fox-Body Cars That Lived In The Mustang's Shadow

Not to be confused with the Ford Fairlane, the Ford Fairmont was one of the only truly new Fox platform names. While most of the cars you'll see on this list have nameplates dating back decades, "Fairmont" was something America had never heard of before (the name was used by Ford's Australia division since the 1960s), and was the first to debut on the new platform in 1978. But while the name was new, its concept, the compact family car, was tried-and-true for the blue oval. Its spiritual lineage goes back to the ever-popular Ford Falcon from the early 1960s, and continued with the Maverick that replaced it in 1970. The Fairmont, then, was the direct successor of the Maverick.

There were multiple versions of the Fox platform, mostly differing in size to accommodate models with separate functions. But even though the Fairmont was a compact, its wheelbase was 5 inches longer than the sporty Mustang it shared its underpinnings with. Upon launch, the Fairmont was offered in sedan form (both two and four-door configurations) and even a wagon body style. Soon after, a funky-looking coupe variant, the Fairmont Futura, would debut.

Under the hood of the Fairmont were three different engines, and a fair warning: the 1980s were a difficult time. The mid-tier engine, the 200-cubic-inch straight-six was actually the least powerful engine in the Fairmont lineup, as the base 2.3-liter inline-four produced 88 horsepower compared to the six's 86 horsepower. At the top of the pile was the well-loved 302 c.i. V8. However, the Fairmont's version was only a two-barrel carburetor-equipped unit producing 138 horsepower. Ford sold 1.6 million Fairmonts from 1978 until its discontinuation in 1983.