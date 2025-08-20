This Small Town Car Show Has Legal Burnouts Down Main Street

There's nothing quite like a car show in a small town. There are classic cars on display, vendors, activities for the kids, rolling burnouts down Main Street... wait, what? While we generally discourage illegal tire smoking shenanigans, Kruisin' Kittitas Car Show and Burnouts in Kittitas, Washington actively encourages participants to light 'em up in a sanctioned, controlled manner.

"This is the only burnouts on public streets in the United States that we can find, so it's a pretty unique event," President of the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Amy McGuffin told Apple Valley News Now. While the burnout competition in the middle of Main Street is the grand finale, the car show takes center stage for much of the day. Other activities include a mini golf course, a poker walk (like a poker run, but without the motorcycles), and various food trucks and other vendors. It's much like any other small town festival across the U.S., this one just happens to feature big smoky burnouts down the main drag at the end, which is not something you see every day.