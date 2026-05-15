America250-Themed Jeep Wrangler Launches With WWII-Themed Marvel Comic Book That's Guaranteed To Confuse 99% Of Buyers

Even if you thought Ram's decision to launch a series of America250-themed pickup trucks was a, shall we say, "interesting decision" back in March, you had to know Stellantis had more "nonpartisan" special editions coming. This time around, it's Jeep with an America250 Wrangler that's launching with a Marvel Comics tie-in and a Captain America shield on the tire cover, as well as a reprinted Captain America comic book that includes a new, custom cover featuring the totally apolitical America250 Wrangler. Jeep just loves America, man.

In the release, Jeep and Marvel call the America250 Wrangler "a one-of-a-kind collaboration that celebrates their storied 85-year legacies," but you won't see much Marvel on the Wrangler outside of the Captain America tire cover. It gets white paint with a blue and red graphics package that actually looks pretty awesome without any additional context. There's also at least one American flag and several America250 badges, as well as a giant velcro America250 logo stitched into the seat.

You also get several other red accents in the cabin, all‑weather floor mats from Mopar, an America250-branded debossed leather key chain, and an America250 plaque on the tailgate that exists to "reinforce the commemorative story." Oh, and you can't forget the comic book. That's got to be pretty cool, right? Jeep doesn't appear to have announced pricing yet, but who cares? Comic book!