America250-Themed Jeep Wrangler Launches With WWII-Themed Marvel Comic Book That's Guaranteed To Confuse 99% Of Buyers
Even if you thought Ram's decision to launch a series of America250-themed pickup trucks was a, shall we say, "interesting decision" back in March, you had to know Stellantis had more "nonpartisan" special editions coming. This time around, it's Jeep with an America250 Wrangler that's launching with a Marvel Comics tie-in and a Captain America shield on the tire cover, as well as a reprinted Captain America comic book that includes a new, custom cover featuring the totally apolitical America250 Wrangler. Jeep just loves America, man.
In the release, Jeep and Marvel call the America250 Wrangler "a one-of-a-kind collaboration that celebrates their storied 85-year legacies," but you won't see much Marvel on the Wrangler outside of the Captain America tire cover. It gets white paint with a blue and red graphics package that actually looks pretty awesome without any additional context. There's also at least one American flag and several America250 badges, as well as a giant velcro America250 logo stitched into the seat.
You also get several other red accents in the cabin, all‑weather floor mats from Mopar, an America250-branded debossed leather key chain, and an America250 plaque on the tailgate that exists to "reinforce the commemorative story." Oh, and you can't forget the comic book. That's got to be pretty cool, right? Jeep doesn't appear to have announced pricing yet, but who cares? Comic book!
About that comic book
In a world where America250 was still the nonpartisan organization it was originally created to be, and we hadn't just watched the Supreme Court destroy most of what remained of the original Voting Rights Act, a Jeep Wrangler released to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday could have been cool. Especially if we weren't also all completely burned out on superhero movies. Captain America may be a bit of a dork, but he always knew right from wrong, and the U.S. would be a better place if we'd have more leaders like Steve Rogers.
You see, the comic book is set during the WWII era, and in the Captain America comics, the violent people obsessed with racial purity, rounding up the minorities they hate to ship them off to prison camps, and locking in one-party power that doesn't have to respond to the will of the people or care about the rule of law are the bad guys. Captain America fights against those people. And if Captain America isn't on their side, then could that mean...
No, it couldn't mean anything. That would be crazy talk. Go American freedom!