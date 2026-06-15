These Are Your Most Expensive Automotive Mistakes

Last week we asked you to share the most expensive automotive mistake you've made, and I must commend you all for being so honest about your past missteps. It can be difficult to admit when you were in the wrong, but it's a necessary step for growth. Well done, gang. While there was no short supply of great answers, I couldn't include them all in this roundup, but I did include a smattering of my favorites. And though I love all of you equally, I think the last answer I included on this list is my favorite, since it made me laugh the hardest. If you think your story is funnier, share it in the comments down below!

I said my most expensive automotive mistake was ignoring numerous red flags and deciding to buy my first car–a 2005 Saab 9-3 cabriolet off a sketchy dude from Craigslist–only for it to literally go wrong the moment I got home and parked it in my driveway. I let my desire for a fun first car outweigh the clear signs that I was buying a mechanical nightmare, and literally and figuratively paid the price.

This trauma is a big part of why I only have one reliable daily instead of the dirt lot full of misfiring automotive misfits that y'all think all Jalopnik writers ought to have, so unless you're funding said endeavors, it ain't happening any time soon. Anywho, these are the most expensive automotive mistakes our doting Jalopnik audience has made.