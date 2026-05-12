BMW Brings All Of Its Art Cars To One Place For The First Time Ever
Art cars are not especially unique to BMW. The practice of an artist taking paint brush to "moving" metal sculpture had been around decades before BMW started its own collection. What's special about the German automaker's Art Cars though, is its dedication to the project for over 50 years, and having produced 20 of them in collaboration with some of the biggest names in contemporary art history. Now, for the first time those 20 cars are expected to meet together for a very rare limited exhibition, celebrating half a century of rolling art.
The BMW Art Car World Tour was BMW's way to share 50 years of its art collaborations with the world. Starting at the end of 2024 with an exhibit at the Wits Art Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, the cars have made separate appearances at various museums, car shows, and festivals throughout Europe, Asia, even here at the Pebble Beach Concours in 2025. The "final" exhibit was at this year's Retromobile in France in February. That is, it was the last one before every car is returned home to the BMW Museum in Munich for the finale.
This project was fueled by racing, initially
The first Art Car came to fruition as a livery for a 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL set to run in that year's 24 hours of Le Mans. Hervé Poulain, French racing driver and auctioneer, tapped elder sculptor Alexander Calder for the task. Calder, known for his large avant-garde mobile sculptures, emulated his bold, minimalistic style and notable primary color palate on this very first of Art Cars. The car, Calder's last-ever art piece, made a notable impression on race day, despite not finishing the race due to a technical failure.
But that didn't end the car's influence, rather it kickstarted five decades of wow-worthy collaborations between BMW and renown artists including the likes of David Hockney, Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons, and perhaps most notably, Andy Warhol. Warhol's car may be one of the most recognizable to the lay man because of the artist, but to the enthusiast it's because of the car. The M1 Group 4 car was painted as Warhol described to "portray a sense of speed. When a car is going really fast all the lines and colors become a blur." It finished second in its class at the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans.
BMW rare rolling art and concepts
Many of BMW's Art Cars have taken to competition as a special livery, but some were designed purely as works of art, like the ever-rare and odd-looking 2007 BMW H2R project designed by Danish artist Olafur Eliasson. The Hydrogen-powered concept has a special translucent outer shell composed of steel and ice. It has rarely made a public appearance, most likely because of the temperature needed to keep the ice intact. But it will be on display in Munich with the others. The car is incredible to look at, even if at first-glance it looks like some sort of isopod.
The entire collection, titled "BMW Art Cars — 20 Artists, 50 Years of Innovation. Reunited at BMW Welt." is expected to make its once-in-a-lifetime appearance this summer in Munich, July 29 through August 31. It's certainly something to stop by and see if you're around or worth making a special trip if you can afford it, because at the rate appearances go for this collection, who knows when everyone will be in the same room again.