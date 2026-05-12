BMW Brings All Of Its Art Cars To One Place For The First Time Ever

Art cars are not especially unique to BMW. The practice of an artist taking paint brush to "moving" metal sculpture had been around decades before BMW started its own collection. What's special about the German automaker's Art Cars though, is its dedication to the project for over 50 years, and having produced 20 of them in collaboration with some of the biggest names in contemporary art history. Now, for the first time those 20 cars are expected to meet together for a very rare limited exhibition, celebrating half a century of rolling art.

The BMW Art Car World Tour was BMW's way to share 50 years of its art collaborations with the world. Starting at the end of 2024 with an exhibit at the Wits Art Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, the cars have made separate appearances at various museums, car shows, and festivals throughout Europe, Asia, even here at the Pebble Beach Concours in 2025. The "final" exhibit was at this year's Retromobile in France in February. That is, it was the last one before every car is returned home to the BMW Museum in Munich for the finale.