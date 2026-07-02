OK, so the "cash purchase" part is a little annoying, but Polestar doesn't need to know where you got the cash, nor does it care. Polestar just doesn't want to finance you, due to the whole being banned in the U.S. thing. Heck, some internet banks are happy to hand out unsecured personal loans up to $100,000. If you make enough money to spend $30,000 on a new car, obtaining the cash shouldn't be a problem.

Let's say you aren't so sure about taking out an unsecured personal loan with a 10% APR in order to get a cheap Polestar 4. Don't worry, they've got you! Put $1,000 down, and you can lease a rear-wheel-drive Polestar 4 for only $399 a month for 39 months. The mileage limit is only 7,500 miles a year, and additional miles are $0.25 each, but that's probably fine. I'm not a fiduciary, I am not your fiduciary, and nothing I say should ever be considered trustworthy financial advice, but we're already gambling here. I say double down and cross your fingers that Polestar Financial Services won't be around in 39 months to fine you for going over?

Of course, one of the annoying things about advertised lease pricing is that, even if you have a great credit score and actually qualify for the best price, you're also responsible for the taxes, which means your actual monthly payment ends up being higher. If you're familiar with leasing, that isn't news, but if it's your first time, it could be a shock. Still, depending on where you live, $500-ish a month for a brand new luxury EV really isn't bad.

Then again, this is America, where most people insist all cars have to be crossovers. Fine. You can also get $23,000 off the Polestar 3, which brings the base price down to $44,500 ($50,400 for the dual-motor). Alternatively, you can lease the long-range dual-motor Polestar 3 for $579/month with $5,000 down. Personally, I'd still go with the cheaper Polestar 4, even with its missing rear window. But either way, anyone willing to gamble on a luxury Volvo that's technically banned in the U.S. could get a heck of a deal that only has a teeny, tiny chance of blowing up in your face.