The Slate Truck Could Still Fall Under $20,000 With These Little-Known Credits

With the Trump administration axing the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, you would have thought Slate Auto's ambitions of a sub-$20,000 truck would go down the drain. And you're not entirely wrong, with Slate's entry-level EV now effectively becoming a mid-20-grand proposition after the company recently announced its pricing. Though its starting price of $24,950 is still commendable, that price excludes a so-far-undisclosed destination charge. Add that in, and realistically, the total should amount to circa $27,000, which is a decent chunk off the upstart's initial claims.

However, you might still be able to bring the Slate EV's price below the $20,000 mark through state incentives. California, Maine, Oregon, Connecticut, and Massachusetts offer state credits and rebates that effectively bring the entry-level Slate EV's price below $20,000, often with one very important caveat — you'll need to qualify on income.

Through its Clean Cars 4 All program, California may pay you up to $12,000, provided you offer to scrap a running internal combustion vehicle, and your income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty line. If you meet the requirements, a Slate EV can be yours for an effective price (that excludes destination, sales tax, and registration charges) of just $12,950. The state also has plans for a $3,500 instant rebate for all first-time EV buyers that could send the final amount even lower.

Maine offers the next best credit program (up to $8,000) to the state's low-income earners, while Oregon's flat $7,500 rebate comes as part of its Charge Ahead initiative that's currently on hold but is expected to reopen in the summer of 2026. And Massachusetts and Connecticut offer up to $5,000 — in Massachusetts via a standard $3,500 rebate and an additional $1,500 based on income.