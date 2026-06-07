Here's How EV Companies Can Provide Direct-To-Consumer Sales

Not too long ago, during the semiconductor shortage, greedy dealerships slapped markups on nearly every kind of vehicle. Unsurprisingly, car buyers weren't pleased, and things eventually reached a point where one survey found that 76% of Americans believed dealerships were dishonest about car prices. If you belong to that camp, the idea of DTC, or direct-to-consumer sales (also known as D2C) — essentially buying a car the same way you'd shop on Apple's website — may have crossed your mind at least once.

In car land, DTC/D2C is not new, and you may be familiar with the practice if you've bought a Tesla in the last decade or so. Unlike franchise dealership models that often come with a middleman tax, DTC streamlines the buying process by eliminating third-party intermediaries and selling products directly to customers, unlocking better price transparency and potential savings, as opposed to the traditional model.

However, because there are franchise laws that protect dealerships, the DTC model isn't that easy to implement across all states. Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid have faced their fair share of legal troubles trying to do so. Unlike traditional brands that've signed dealership contracts, these new-age EV companies never followed that route, focusing on the DTC model from day one. Because there are no franchisees to protect, the fairly antiquated dealership laws weren't intended to apply to them, or so these companies argued.

Tesla was the first to start the movement — Rivian and Lucid followed, legally fighting against dealerships and legislatures when their DTC model was challenged before eventually getting exemptions to sell directly in certain states. While these EV marques can sell directly in some states, legacy OEMs can't do so. Ford dealers were not happy when the company decided to sell directly to consumers.