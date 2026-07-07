11 Cars And Trucks That Kept Old Technology Going Past Its Expiration Date

Innovation has always carried the auto industry forward. Cars moved from being simple mechanical machines to computers on wheels. They have also become faster, safer, and more refined than ever before. Naturally, innovation quickly infected the automotive field; once a new feature was introduced by one brand, the competition followed promptly. Those that couldn't keep up are largely relegated to the history books.

Some cars bucked the trend, though, and kept old technology going past its expiration date. In many cases, it was because these cars were still printing money for the automaker, and there was no need for a change. Other times, old tech just worked better for that particular vehicle. Customers are often prepared to accept older technology for the ease of maintenance and durability, too. Some automakers, however, decided to freeze time because it better fit their legacy.

No matter the reason, in this piece, we'll have a closer look at all the obsolete car tech that managed to slip through the cracks of time by residing in some surprisingly popular cars and trucks. Enjoy!