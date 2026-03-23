That Air-Cooled Porsche Engine Isn't Just Cooled By Air, You Know

Porsche fans are probably aware that the 993 generation (1994 to 1998) was the last of the air-cooled 911s. What may come as a surprise is that vintage Porsche 911s are not exclusively air-cooled. In fact, they use a mixture of air and oil cooling to keep the 911's flat-6 motor from overheating. This is very different from a liquid-cooled engine, which relies on radiators, coolant jackets, and pumps to keep things in working order.

If you've ever peeked into a classic 911's derriere, you'll notice a huge cooling fan sitting atop the engine. The flat-6's cylinder barrels and heads are very motorcycle-like in that they use fins to increase the surface area for better heat dissipation. The fan is responsible for shoving lots of cool air into the 911's engine compartment, where it passes over the flat-6 and its many auxiliary components, then exits through the bottom of the car.

That, however, is the air-cooled side of the equation. Within the engine compartment usually sits an engine-mounted oil cooler that, much like a passive heat exchanger, transfers lubricating oil from the engine and circulates it back through dedicated hot and cold flow paths. But not all air-cooled 911s have an engine-mounted oil cooler from the factory. Porsche dropped it for the 964 (1989 to 1994) and 993-generation 911s. These do still have oil coolers. It's just that Porsche decided to use front-mounted oil coolers with fans instead, as seen in the late G-series cars (1987 to 1989).