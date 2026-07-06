6 Harley-Davidsons With The Worst Reputations For Reliability

As a brand, Harley-Davidson exists in two completely different realities, depending on who you ask. To the true believers, the bar-and-shield is less a motorcycle badge than a birthright: American iron, big V-twins, highway mileage, and rough edges that can be chalked up to "character" without batting an eye. To the skeptics, Harleys represent a century-plus ode to style over substance, with the style part not always conceded. Oh, and there's all the merch. So, maybe there are three realities, depending on whether or not your search history has you being targeted for biker apparel and accessories.

The annoying truth is that each camp has a point. We're not here to defend Harley-Davidson today — there are plenty of people out there ready to do that. We're looking for the shortlist of bikes that could disappoint even the Harley faithful, or at least to understand what makes the riskier ones compelling enough to be worth the downsides. The company has clearly built some genuinely durable icons, not to mention some of the most iconic motorcycles of all time. But we're not here for those, at least not today. Today is about the engines, eras, and mechanical missteps that even die-hard riders approach with a level of caution usually reserved for Facebook Marketplace listings photographed at night. This is not a list of Harleys to avoid. It's just the ones with reliability reputations rough enough to stick.