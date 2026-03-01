Why The Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight Engine Has Four Spark Plugs

Harley-Davidson unveiled its newest V-twin engine almost a decade ago and named it the Milwaukee-Eight for having four valves per cylinder (for a total of eight). It was an all-new engine on both the inside and outside, but it retained the iconic 45-degree V-twin look of its Twin Cam predecessor. But unlike the Twin Cam that had powered various Harleys since 1999, the Milwaukee-Eight is an entirely different beast.

The goals of the Milwaukee-Eight's design and engineering are to produce more power and torque while sipping less gas, be as reliable as clockwork, and to spew fewer emissions while at it. To achieve those, Harley engineers had to rethink the engine's heat management, since producing more power and raising the compression ratio produces more heat. For reference, the Milwaukee-Eight produces 11% more torque while weighing the same as the Twin Cam, and the compression ratio is as much as 10.5:1.

Another defining characteristic of the Milwaukee-Eight is having two spark plugs per cylinder. Dual ignition four-stroke engines with eight plugs have been around for a while, and it's about improving performance, efficiency, and emissions. It's the same deal with the Milwaukee-Eight, but it also has to do with reducing heat by speeding up combustion. With two plugs per head, the Milwaukee-Eight burns the air and fuel mix quicker, and having two exhaust valves means the hot combustion gases can escape faster out of the chamber and keep things cooler.