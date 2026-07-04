This Is How Much A 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

In 2026, a base GMC Sierra 1500 with a crew cab, four-wheel drive (4WD), and standard bed carries a base price of $50,500. Keep that number in mind when evaluating a 2021 Sierra 1500. Of course, prices only go higher with GMC's other trims, especially if you're trying to sort out a Denali from an AT4.

iSeeCars estimates that a Sierra 1500 loses 38.2% of its original value over five years, which is slightly worse than the 36.6% average for all full-sized trucks. CarEdge forecasts that Sierra depreciation is even worse over the same period at 43.5%. The calculations get closer over the longer term. After seven years, depreciation ranges from 48.6% (iSeeCars) to 53.3% (CarEdge), and over a decade, the Sierra 1500 is estimated to lose 60.8% (CarEdge) to 62% (iSeeCars) of its original value.

Marketplace listings for a base 2021 Sierra with a crew cab and 4WD with average mileage or better and no adverse history are mostly priced between $30,000 and $32,000. Half a decade ago, these trucks had a starting MSRP of $43,090 before any upgrades. Using this base price, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) indicates an average valuation today of $25,700, which translates to a five-year depreciation rate of 40.4%, splitting the difference between the iSeeCars and CarEdge estimates. Still, all these projections fall short of the higher real-world prices for good-condition models today, which reflect a depreciation of closer to 30%. However, what dealers are asking for a 2021 Sierra 1500 is still well below the price of a 2026 model.