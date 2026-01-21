Here's How Much A 2020 Ford F-150 Has Depreciated After 5 Years
Calling the Ford F-150 popular is an understatement. The Blue Oval's full-size pickup has dominated the sales charts for decades, usually earning the title of America's best-selling vehicle of any kind. Last year, in our breakdown of the best-selling cars in every state, we pointed out that the F-150 was the vehicle of choice in 13 states. Add the big brother Super Duty variants into the equation, and Ford moved over 800,000 F-Series units in 2025. Success in the showroom eventually leads to many choices on the used car lot, often after depreciation has kicked in. In the case of the 2020 Ford F-150, shoppers can expect prices that are 43% to 49.5% below the original MSRP, depending on the valuation tracker you believe.
The 2020 model year is a happy medium in the used car arena, representing a blend of modernity and affordability for many shoppers. Just keep in mind that depreciation cuts both ways if you're trading in a 2020 Ford F-150 rather than buying one. For a more complete look at the value loss for this truck, we analyzed data from CarEdge and iSeeCars, with particular attention to the 5-year benchmark. Because the F-150 isn't the only truck on the road, we also looked at depreciation for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500. The GMC Sierra 1500 is excluded from this match-up, as it has nearly the same valuations as its corporate cousin, the Silverado.
5-year depreciation for the Ford F-150
According to CarEdge, a 2020 Ford F-150 retains 50.48% of its original value after 5 years, which yields an almost identical depreciation rate of 49.52%. On a vehicle with a $62,008 original sticker price (CarEdge's calculation), the result is a residual value of $31,302. The outfit calls out the F-150 for strong value retention, a general characteristic of half-ton pickup trucks. CarEdge bases its estimates on good-condition vehicles with an annual average of 13,500 miles on the odometer.
iSeeCars takes a more optimistic view of the F-150, projecting a 5-year depreciation rate of 43%. So, that truck with the $62,008 MSRP would have a residual value of $35,345, or about a $4,000 gap compared with CarEdge's number. This valuation for the F-150 is almost equivalent to the 42.5% 5-year depreciation rate that iSeeCars estimates for the overall full-size truck segment, based on data from the company's marketplace listings. In the could-be-worse category, several vehicles rank among the biggest 1-year depreciation losers, shedding 30% or more of their value.
Which forecast is more accurate? It's hard to tell, because of the vast number of trims for the 2020 F-150. A review of Autotrader offerings shows examples in good condition (clean title, no accidents) with under 70,000 miles starting at around $20,000 for a base XL edition, while the bread-and-butter XLT grade adds about another $5,000 to that asking price. The well-equipped Lariat trim appears to settle into the $30,000 to $40,000 range.
How Ford F-150 depreciation compares against rivals
If you subscribe to CarEdge's more conservative depreciation projection for the F-150 (49.52%), then CarEdge's 5-year value drop of 43.08% for the Silverado 1500 puts the Chevy ahead in the residual value department. Unlike the valuation gap with the Ford, iSeeCars' depreciation estimate for the Silverado (42.5%) nearly matches the F-150's 43% rate from the same outfit.
Bring the Ram 1500 into the picture, and there's another divergence in valuation. iSeeCars' 42.8% depreciation rate over 5 years almost matches the Silverado's and comes close to the F-150's 43%. Meanwhile, CarEdge forecasts that a Ram 1500 loses 50.11% of its original value after 5 years, slightly worse than the Ford. Ultimately, there are many vehicles with lower depreciation over 5 years.
Looking into the longer term, the F-150 depreciates 56.37% over 7 years, according to CarEdge. That's worse than the Silverado 1500 (51.34%) but better than the Ram 1500 (57.95%). At 10 years, the F-150 is at the bottom of the heap depreciation-wise, with a CarEdge-projected value loss of 63.88%, just behind the Ram 1500 (63.5%). Among the group, the Silverado has the lowest depreciation rate over the same period at 61.85%.