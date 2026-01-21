Here's How Much A 2020 Ford F-150 Has Depreciated After 5 Years

Calling the Ford F-150 popular is an understatement. The Blue Oval's full-size pickup has dominated the sales charts for decades, usually earning the title of America's best-selling vehicle of any kind. Last year, in our breakdown of the best-selling cars in every state, we pointed out that the F-150 was the vehicle of choice in 13 states. Add the big brother Super Duty variants into the equation, and Ford moved over 800,000 F-Series units in 2025. Success in the showroom eventually leads to many choices on the used car lot, often after depreciation has kicked in. In the case of the 2020 Ford F-150, shoppers can expect prices that are 43% to 49.5% below the original MSRP, depending on the valuation tracker you believe.

The 2020 model year is a happy medium in the used car arena, representing a blend of modernity and affordability for many shoppers. Just keep in mind that depreciation cuts both ways if you're trading in a 2020 Ford F-150 rather than buying one. For a more complete look at the value loss for this truck, we analyzed data from CarEdge and iSeeCars, with particular attention to the 5-year benchmark. Because the F-150 isn't the only truck on the road, we also looked at depreciation for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500. The GMC Sierra 1500 is excluded from this match-up, as it has nearly the same valuations as its corporate cousin, the Silverado.