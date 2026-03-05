5 Easy Ways To Put A Tape Deck In Your Car (Because Lexus Was Right All Along)

If you have an affinity for music, you've probably noticed that everything sucks now. I don't mean pop music is bad — the music girlies belting out the hits today are better than they've ever been. You can't listen to Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, or Olivia Dean and objectively say it's bad. Rather, the state of music in 2026 is bunk because everybody is paying huge amounts of money every month to rent their music.

Gone are the days of physical media like CDs, and even longer gone are the days of cassettes and 8-tracks. We no longer own physical copies of our favorite songs, and instead we're fed an algorithmically-approved loop of the same 25 songs, over and over. Take control of your life, install a tape deck in your car, and go back to your roots. It's time to drop the streamers, stop pairing to your phone, and stop Bluetoothing terrible-audio-quality files to an even worse OEM stereo. Make your mobile audio system a part of your personality. Go get a rack of tapes from Goodwill for a dollar. You know you want to.

As recently as 20 years ago, there was an entire cottage industry around in-car audio. Every Best Buy in the country dedicated a quarter of the store's floor plan and two garage bays to doing installs. Every town had a massively popular car audio shop that would advertise on every radio station. Then car companies started integrating dumb little screens into the "infotainment" system, and we all just stopped caring about sound quality. Grow up, you've been brainwashed! Pull the computer out of your dashboard and replace it with a tape deck. If you don't do it, you'll prove you're just a coward in the pocket of big OEM audio. Here's how to do it.