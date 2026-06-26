These Are The New Cars Our Readers Would Spend $250,000 On

Earlier this week I asked our readers to tell me what new car (or cars) they would spend a hypothetical $250,000 check on, inspired by a conversation I had on Slack with my wonderful coworkers. Andy recently had a Mercedes-AMG G63 press car that had an MSRP of nearly $250k — that's what started the conversation — and that's basically what I'd spend the quarter-million on. Well, in my initial post I said I'd want an electric G580 instead of a G63, but close enough.

Your answers were super varied, from picking out a handful of more affordable cars that added up to the limit, to single cars that just eked under the $250k mark. And luckily, only a few people had an answer that was just "nothing because new cars suck." I've rounded up my favorite answers to this thought experiment question, but it's worth reading back through all the comments so you get a fun idea of the Jalopnik audience's tastes.