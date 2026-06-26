These Are The New Cars Our Readers Would Spend $250,000 On
Earlier this week I asked our readers to tell me what new car (or cars) they would spend a hypothetical $250,000 check on, inspired by a conversation I had on Slack with my wonderful coworkers. Andy recently had a Mercedes-AMG G63 press car that had an MSRP of nearly $250k — that's what started the conversation — and that's basically what I'd spend the quarter-million on. Well, in my initial post I said I'd want an electric G580 instead of a G63, but close enough.
Your answers were super varied, from picking out a handful of more affordable cars that added up to the limit, to single cars that just eked under the $250k mark. And luckily, only a few people had an answer that was just "nothing because new cars suck." I've rounded up my favorite answers to this thought experiment question, but it's worth reading back through all the comments so you get a fun idea of the Jalopnik audience's tastes.
Lucid Air Sapphire
I can't say many cars would tickle my fancy at that number, but the Lucid Air Sapphire starts right at $249k and with the performance and such still isn't worth that $, but is an amazing piece of technology.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
This is probably my second choice after the G-wagen. Just an absolutely unreal vehicle.
Chevy Corvette ZR1
First car that popped into my mind is what I'm going with, Corvette ZR1.
Easy choice for me: Corvette ZR1X. Because 1,064hp from the ZR1 isn't enough. And I REALLY want to experience a sub-2 second 0-60 launch that isn't up at Cedar Point. If you're spending that much for a car, go all out gonzo with it. Plus, I'd have to pick it up at the Corvette Museum just to see it in its natural habitat, surrounded by all of the other Corvettes.
Easy. The Corvette ZRX. It smokes just about every car that costs much more and yet it is easily a daily driver which you can't say about Lamborghini or McLaren.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1, Xavier96, V-EIGHT MIATA
One of the best performance-per-dollar cars on sale right now.
An obvious (and correct) answer
If it has to be new, it will be a daily driver because there are no new cars currently on the market raw and analog enough to be a weekend fun car. With that said, my choice for a 6-figure daily driver is a Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. After spending a year with my base Taycan, it is near perfect as a daily driver but adding a bit more power, a front motor, and more trunk utility would make it the perfect practical performance car.
Submitted by: ODDSeth
Another top pick for myself.
Sensible Toyotas
I'd buy a new Rav4 for the wife and a new Tacoma for me. Exciting choices right?
Submitted by: IB007
I hope the RAV4 is a GR Sport at least.
Not-so-sensible Mopars
2026 Ram Power Wagon – $80k
2026 Dodge Charger Daytona – $75k
Keep the rest for modifications and a nice trailer or two.
Always loved the Power Wagon but could never justify the poor fuel economy. The electric Charger solves that. Charger is the around town car and drag car. Power Wagon is the work, towing, off-roading, and road trip rig.
The Charger is as close to an original 60s muscle car as you can get for an electric car. Are there better electric cars with longer range, better features, and better pricing? Absolutely. Does it look amazing and go fast in a straight line? Absolutely!
I'm a Mopar guy if it wasn't obvious.
Submitted by: Brewman15
That sounds like a great pair, honestly.
A pair of Audi RS6 Avants
I maxed this out to $166,940 so I'll get a second one for the wife.
Submitted by: Fiji ST
A good two-car garage.
Two of the most charismatic cars on sale
LC500 and Lotus Emira V6
Thanks to Orange Caligula Tax, both have gone up around $15K in price.
Submitted by: Tex
An even better two-car garage.
Mazda Miatas
Can I buy more than one car?
If so, How many Miatas can you buy with $250k?
A Miata, it's always the answer.
More like 6.5 Miatas.
Submitted by: Thomas Hajicek, 63_HP, FriscoFairlane
You could buy 7.9 base Miatas with $250,000.
Aston Martin Vantage
Far & away, the most appealing new car in that price range has to be the Aston Martin Vantage. Sure, a loaded Porsche 911 is probably the "right" choice in this realm, but the Aston offers a little more edge and a lot more style.
My choice also. I drove the new S version of this a couple of months ago first seeing the revamped model at a local launch event about two years ago. I always thought it was gorgeous, but driving it went way above and beyond my expectations (and they were high). The cabin is a beautiful place to be and it's the kind of vehicle that makes you feel special. I fell in love with it.
Submitted by: Aldairion, Todd
Some sort of Porsche 911
A Porsche GT3. You'd need to go light on the options to get one at $250k (base is $235k but they can soar to near $300k fully loaded). However, if you can actually buy one at MSRP you'd have the option of instant profit. Or, just keep it if you have the coin and enjoy one of the best sports cars out there.
I'll stick to one singular car at $250k, and for me I'd use that money to build the ultimate 911 Carrera T. You're probably wondering, "why not a GT3?" Good question. With just the paint I want to choose, the GT3 becomes a $260,000 car. Thanks for the price gouging, my friends from Stuttgart.
Also, a friend of mine just bought a 2026 GT3. That's a hard car to live with. It doesn't want to drive around town, it wants to go fast. It's extremely harsh because it's essentially a road-legal racecar. It's not comfortable to drive or to ride in. For the $250,000 in this game I went with a 911 Targa 4 GTS. It's much more comfortable and easy to live with.
Submitted by: Neal Richards, Drift of Air, JohnnnyWasASchoolBoy
You can't go wrong with any new 911, but I'd also want a Targa GTS.
BMW M5 Touring
M5 Touring. As a wagon fan and a BMW fan, it ticks the boxes. But more importantly, I'd view it as a service to my fellow wagon afficiandos by trying to convince automakers that wagons can sell in the US.
Submitted by: SantaCruzin
With money left over for Dinan mods, right?
Some multi-car ideas
If I was stuck keeping the car or cars and can't resell them. Actually had drive them in a middle class setting, it's between these two options.
One car 250k "gift"- Corvette ZR1 or Porsche 911 GTS, incredibly basic but I can't justify that much on any SUV or Sedan with steep depreciation. Special enough to wow but not the biggest target on your head, more seen as a mid life crisis, over leveraged trophy and not make everyone think I need to be audited because of illegal money means.
Multicar solution – Whole fleet upgrade. No car is perfect in every scenario. TRD Pro Tundra for a cool truck. BMW M2 for track car (Dark Horse Mustang maybe) and that should leave just enough for a nice family hauler. Loaded Lexus TX will be plenty enough for me (that's what I already spent my real money for)
Everyone that is going to say something more exotic or more German. I hope you all a low repair bill and cheap insurance.
Defender Octa for about $170-180k and a Tacoma TRD Pro or Trailhunter for around $70-75k
I didn't see anything about not being able to get cars that aren't sold where I live or applicable taxes. Spec'd how I'd want them:
Volvo V60 Plug In Hybrid $71,000 at current exchange rates
Renault 5 Electric $33,000 at current exchange rates
Alpine A110 GTS $99,000 at current exchange rates
and something that is sold here:
Mazda Miata Club $42,000
Total: $245,000
I think I'd split it up. I'd get something big and comfy for family trips, like a Chevy Suburban with the Duramax engine. A commuter car in the form of an EV, like a Hyundai Ioniq 5. To round it out I'd probably go with Corvette Z06 if I could get one at MSRP.
Probably multiple new cars. A Lincoln Nautilus for my wife. And a 911 T or better yet a 718 Spyder. Or a Cadillac CT5- V Blackwing final limited edition. An instant classic and a unicorn.
Submitted by: Mark Tsai (Sam), Rob-gittins, MyKinjaHandleWontFit, MrMcGeeIn3D, Paul Stabin
See what I mean about y'all having good variety?