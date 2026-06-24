What New Cars Would You Spend $250,000 On?

One thing that surely all automotive enthusiasts love to do is to come up with hypothetical situations for which cars are the answer, and then debate with friends or followers about who has the best (or worst) answers and ideas. That's part of the reason we love doing our What Car Should I Buy? series so much here at Jalopnik — we get to give our thoughts on specific car-buying situations, coming up with recommendations that are always good but often also bad.

Earlier this week me and my wonderful coworkers were having a Slack conversation that I am now foisting onto you: If you were given $250,000 and you could only spend it on a new car (or new cars plural), what would you buy? To be clear, you cannot spend this money on a used car, or something that's on Bring a Trailer or Cars & Bids even if it's a 2026 model with a couple miles on it. You have to walk into a car dealership and spend that quarter-million on a custom order. But, it's okay if you spend that money on multiple cars, as long as you don't go over the dollar limit.