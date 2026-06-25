Which Features Would You Sacrifice To Make Modern Cars Cheaper?

The "Great Slate Debate" as I've just coined it, has gripped the automotive community, and there's no way of escaping it, at least, this week. Everywhere you turn, work Slacks and chats, social media, even non-automotive friends are talking about it — or the latter is asking questions, since you are undoubtedly an expert now. And it's fair. When (and if) Slate Auto's truck does come to production and a friend's garage near you, it will be one of the cheapest vehicles on the market, never mind the cheapest EV. It's sad that a slightly sub $25,000 truck is the cheapest vehicle you can buy without purchasing a shoebox on wheels. Or the Changli. Remember the Changli?

Slate confirmed that the power window upgrade on its cheap truck is dead, leaving the window crank your one and only option. The change has fueled an almost all-morning discussion in our Slack chat concerning the difference of features you can get, or give up on, when you decide to purchase a Slate Truck. Think about it, for only a few extra thousand dollars difference (under $5K) you get a whole lot more with Ford's Maverick. Is the price difference enough to forgo all of our now "common" luxuries and features to have the bare bone interior that promises a slightly lower car payment with the Slate?

It got me thinking, what features would we be willing to give up to make our modern cars cheaper?