2026 Aston Martin Vantage S Will Make You Feel Alive

Powering the Vantage S is the same AMG-derived twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that has been used by this generation of Vantage since it came out, but the car's facelift in 2024 brought the motor's performance way up, surpassing even the AMG GT that uses the same engine. The Vantage S gets a slight bump from 656 horsepower to 671, and torque remains the same at 590 pound-feet. Normally that change wouldn't really be noticeable, and it's just a tenth quicker to both 60 mph and 124 mph, taking 3.3 and 10.1 seconds, respectively. But Aston also recalibrated the throttle to be more responsive, tuning the mapping more specifically for each drive mode, and the car definitely feels more eager to accelerate all the time.

As you would hope, it sounds awesome when that gas pedal is even slightly squeezed. There's no exhaust hardware changes specific to the S, but Vantage didn't need any help in that department. This car is loud, and pretty much always loud especially given how Sport is the baseline. It's got a totally different character from the Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro, which is down a whole 68 hp from the Aston. (The AMG has a lame-o Comfort mode, too.) Because of how rev-happy and reactive the engine is, it's tough not to drive around like an enthusiastic puppy pulling on its leash, wanting to run free at the park.

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Once I've gotten out of the suburbs and into the canyons where I can really start to exploit all that power, the car practically begs me to step on it. I can't think of another gas-powered car this side of a McLaren 750S that accelerates with such vigor no matter the situation. It's quick as hell off the line — there's no mistaking that it's rear-wheel drive, either — but more impressive is how it accelerates in the mid and upper ranges of the tach. Aston didn't tweak the 8-speed transmission for the S, but it didn't really need to. The large paddles are nice to click, and even left to its own devices it'll shift just when you'd want, with a serious kick in the more intense drive modes.

And speaking of drive modes, the changes made to this have also been pretty successful. In a lot of cars, even sports cars, there isn't a big difference between Sport and Sport+ and Track (or whatever other names are used for analogous modes), but twisting the knurled dial changes up the car's character more than in the standard model; Sport+ is so intense that even trying Track on the street feels unnecessary. Even though there's no GT mode, the Sport mode can be calm enough to be driven in town or on a road trip without being annoying.