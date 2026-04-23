Sean Duffy Wants $10 Billion For AI Air Traffic Control Software

With Newark-Liberty International Airport suffering a 90-second radar and communications blackout last year, it became clear that equipment at many air traffic control facilities was desperately in need of replacement. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Tuesday that he's asking Congress for an additional $10 billion to modernize the country's air traffic control infrastructure, lowering his initial $19 billion demand. However, most of the new sum would be used to develop AI-powered software.

Duffy envisions this hypothetical software as a way to reschedule flights without human intervention, better distributing the workload for air traffic controllers and preventing delays. He noted that the FAA can see airline schedules 45 days in advance that well above ATC capacity. The example immediately raised the question of how much of a controller's workload could be automated. Could AI replace humans in the tower, especially when most facilities are understaffed? Duffy told CBS News: